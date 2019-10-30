Clay (back) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game versus the 49ers.

Clay opened the week with back-to-back listings of LP on the Cardinals' injury report, only to put in a full showing Wednesday. With his status not in question for Thursday, he'll continue to split the TE reps with fellow veteran Maxx Williams.

