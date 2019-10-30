Cardinals' Charles Clay: Good to go Week 9
Clay (back) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game versus the 49ers.
Clay opened the week with back-to-back listings of LP on the Cardinals' injury report, only to put in a full showing Wednesday. With his status not in question for Thursday, he'll continue to split the TE reps with fellow veteran Maxx Williams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Surfaces on injury report•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Season-high yardage tally in loss•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Contributes one catch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Makes two receptions Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Records one catch Week 5•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Notches another reception•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.