Clay recorded one reception (on two targets) for six yards during Thursday's 28-25 defeat to the 49ers.

Coming off a season-best three catches for 88 yards Week 8 at New Orleans, Clay reverted back to his typical stat line, as he failed to reach double-digit receiving yards in five of the first six games of the year. He also ranked behind fellow tight end Maxx Williams in terms of offensive snap share, 42 versus 74 percent. Expect both players to continue splitting the workload at the position moving forward.