Cardinals' Charles Clay: Lands on feet in Arizona
Clay is signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The 30-year-old tight end was released by Buffalo on Friday after playing out four seasons of a five-year, $38 million contract. He'll settle for a much smaller figure this time around, receiving a $350,000 signing bonus on a deal that maxes out at $3.25 million including incentives, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Clay likely will challenge Ricky Seals-Jones (neck) for playing time, with more help possibly on the way once the Cardinals survey the landscape during free agency and the draft. It also won't come as any surprise if the team eventually releases 30-year-old blocking specialist Jermaine Gresham.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII