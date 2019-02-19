Cardinals' Charles Clay: Lands on feet in Arizona

Clay is signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 30-year-old tight end was released by Buffalo on Friday after playing out four seasons of a five-year, $38 million contract. He'll settle for a much smaller figure this time around, receiving a $350,000 signing bonus on a deal that maxes out at $3.25 million including incentives, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Clay likely will challenge Ricky Seals-Jones (neck) for playing time, with more help possibly on the way once the Cardinals survey the landscape during free agency and the draft. It also won't come as any surprise if the team eventually releases 30-year-old blocking specialist Jermaine Gresham.