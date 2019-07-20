Cardinals' Charles Clay: Lands on PUP-P
Clay, who is dealing with a knee issue, was placed on the physically unable to perform list Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Clay, who was released by the Bills in February following four seasons with the franchise, signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in the offseason and is expected to be the team's starting tight end this season. The Cardinals don't report to training camp until July 24, so it's possible the veteran tight end could be ready to practice shortly after, but the PUP listing allows for Clay and the team to manage his rehab at a more manageable pace. Ricky Seals-Jones stands to benefit the most should the 30-year-old's injury linger deeper into the preseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
ADP Review: Too high, too low
In our first Average Draft Position review, Jamey Eisenberg goes in depth on players with good...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Jacobs shines
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Hill way up
SportsLine's advanced model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with its top...
-
Dynasty Rankings: WR
Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...