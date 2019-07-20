Cardinals' Charles Clay: Lands on PUP-P

Clay, who is dealing with a knee issue, was placed on the physically unable to perform list Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Clay, who was released by the Bills in February following four seasons with the franchise, signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in the offseason and is expected to be the team's starting tight end this season. The Cardinals don't report to training camp until July 24, so it's possible the veteran tight end could be ready to practice shortly after, but the PUP listing allows for Clay and the team to manage his rehab at a more manageable pace. Ricky Seals-Jones stands to benefit the most should the 30-year-old's injury linger deeper into the preseason.