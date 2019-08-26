Cardinals' Charles Clay: Makes first appearance with Cards
Clay started and played seven offensive snaps during Saturday's preseason loss at Minnesota. He finished with two catches for four yards.
Clay earned one target on both of the Cardinals' first two drives from rookie signal-caller Kyler Murray. Elsewhere in the tight end corps, fellow first-teamer Maxx Williams didn't have a pass come his way during Clay's brief time on the field, while Ricky Seals-Jones wasn't targeted until Clay left the field. After opening training camp on the PUP list due to a knee injury, Clay appears to have locked down the top spot on the TE depth chart, but his snap count could be limited in the regular season to keep the eight-year pro healthy.
