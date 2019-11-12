Cardinals' Charles Clay: Makes one catch Week 10
Clay reeled in his only target for five yards during Sunday's 30-27 defeat at Tampa Bay.
Clay had a three-catch, 88-yard outburst Week 8 at New Orleans, but otherwise his line for the season reads 10-81-0 on 14 targets. He's also yielding work at TE to Maxx Williams, earning one more offensive snap (32 to 31) than his counterpart Sunday. Look for the breakdown to continue, which gives not much leeway to either of them to produce on a weekly basis.
