Cardinals' Charles Clay: Makes one catch Week 2
Clay caught one of two passes for six yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss in Baltimore.
Clay's offensive snap share increased slightly from the season opener to Week 2, going from 16 to 25 percent. The usage hasn't lent itself to production, as he has just three targets through two games. Also hurting his cause is the scheme, which includes four and occasionally receivers on most plays. As a result, Clay is trending toward being a non-entity in fantasy in 2019.
