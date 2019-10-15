Clay had two receptions (on two targets) for eight yards during Sunday's 34-33 win against the Falcons.

This marks the first time Clay has made more than one catch in a game in a Cardinals uniform, and he's only reached double-digit receiving yards on one occasion in six appearances. Further hurting his standing is fellow tight end Maxx Williams, who has earned eight more offensive snaps on the season, regularly plays special teams and boasts a modest stat line (7-98-1 on seven targets versus 9-58-0 on nine targets for Clay).