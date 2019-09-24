Clay hauled in his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 38-20 defeat to the Panthers.

Clay has been a glorified blocker in his first three games as a Cardinal, recording exactly one catch in each one and being targeted just four times overall. He continues to increase his offensive snap share -- 16 to 25 to 33 percent so far -- but marks in the box score have been lacking. On a positive note, Maxx Williams' reps have fallen each week, so Clay seems to be the preferred tight end in a high-tempo offense.