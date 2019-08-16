Clay (knee) didn't play in Thursday's preseason loss to Oakland.

Activated off the PUP list just five days prior, Clay never had much chance to suit up Thursday, but he could make it back for the third week of the preseason at Minnesota. His position atop the preseason depth chart doesn't guarantee him anything, with Ricky Seals-Jones and Maxx Williams also competing for snaps at tight end. Clay has a long history of knee injuries, and while he's played at least 13 games in each of his eight NFL seasons, he's played all 16 just once (2013).

More News
Our Latest Stories