Clay didn't haul in his only target during Sunday's 36-26 loss at San Francisco.

For the first time in a Cardinals uniform, Clay didn't make a catch, breaking a 10-game stretch to begin his tenure in the desert. Still, he's not in a position to contribute consistently due to him sharing TE duties with Maxx Williams from week to week. With the team on bye Week 12, Clay's next chance to suit up is Sunday, Dec. 1 against the Rams.

