Cardinals' Charles Clay: Notches another reception
Clay caught one of two passes for three yards during Sunday's 27-10 defeat to the Seahawks.
At the quarter mark of the season, Clay and Maxx Williams have logged the exact same number of offensive snaps (71), good for a 24.7 percent share apiece. Williams has been far more efficient with his three targets, though, averaging 19 YPT to Clay's 3.8 (on six targets). Considering the meager workload and lacking output, Clay doesn't hold much sway in fantasy.
More News
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Manages one catch again•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Makes one catch Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Targeted once in tie•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Makes first appearance with Cards•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Misses second preseason game•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Activated off PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...