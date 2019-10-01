Clay caught one of two passes for three yards during Sunday's 27-10 defeat to the Seahawks.

At the quarter mark of the season, Clay and Maxx Williams have logged the exact same number of offensive snaps (71), good for a 24.7 percent share apiece. Williams has been far more efficient with his three targets, though, averaging 19 YPT to Clay's 3.8 (on six targets). Considering the meager workload and lacking output, Clay doesn't hold much sway in fantasy.