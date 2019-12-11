Cardinals' Charles Clay: Records first TD as Card
Clay recorded a five-yard touchdown catch during Sunday's 23-17 defeat to the Steelers.
The end-zone visit was Clay's first of the season, and therefore as a Cardinal. Occurring with 1:56 remaining in the second quarter, it marked the last time the Cardinals held a share of the lead (10-10) in this game. While Clay made an impact in the box score, fellow TE Maxx Williams did not. On the other hand, Williams slightly out-snapped Clay, 32-23 (of 60 on offense). As a result, neither player has much viability in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Targeted twice Week 13•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: No receptions Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Makes one catch Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Hauls in one pass Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Good to go Week 9•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Surfaces on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 15 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 15.
-
Week 15 TE Preview: Trust O.J.?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including who...
-
Best Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...