Clay recorded a five-yard touchdown catch during Sunday's 23-17 defeat to the Steelers.

The end-zone visit was Clay's first of the season, and therefore as a Cardinal. Occurring with 1:56 remaining in the second quarter, it marked the last time the Cardinals held a share of the lead (10-10) in this game. While Clay made an impact in the box score, fellow TE Maxx Williams did not. On the other hand, Williams slightly out-snapped Clay, 32-23 (of 60 on offense). As a result, neither player has much viability in the fantasy realm.

