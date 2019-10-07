Clay reeled in his only target for 27 yards during Sunday's 26-23 victory in Cincinnati.

The Cardinals were down two wide receivers -- Christian Kirk (ankle) and Damiere Byrd (hamstring) -- in this contest, which forced coach Kliff Kingsbury to go with more 12 personnel than he has all season. The result was a season-high snap share for Clay, who slightly out-snapped fellow tight end Maxx Williams, 44-43. Having said that, neither player has contributed much to the NFL's 19th-ranked pass offense, with Clay himself posting a 5-50-0 line on seven targets through five games.