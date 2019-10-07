Cardinals' Charles Clay: Records one catch Week 5
Clay reeled in his only target for 27 yards during Sunday's 26-23 victory in Cincinnati.
The Cardinals were down two wide receivers -- Christian Kirk (ankle) and Damiere Byrd (hamstring) -- in this contest, which forced coach Kliff Kingsbury to go with more 12 personnel than he has all season. The result was a season-high snap share for Clay, who slightly out-snapped fellow tight end Maxx Williams, 44-43. Having said that, neither player has contributed much to the NFL's 19th-ranked pass offense, with Clay himself posting a 5-50-0 line on seven targets through five games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Notches another reception•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Manages one catch again•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Makes one catch Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Targeted once in tie•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Makes first appearance with Cards•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Misses second preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...