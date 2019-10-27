Cardinals' Charles Clay: Season-high yardage tally in loss
Clay secured all three of his targets for 88 yards in the Cardinals' 31-9 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
A big chunk of Clay's surprising yardage haul came on a game-high 47-yard grab on Arizona's first drive. The veteran tight end typically is a minimal part of the offense, and even on Sunday, he logged only three looks overall. Therefore, Clay's breakout is very likely an outlier that he'd be challenged to replicate against the 49ers in a Week 9 Thursday night matchup.
More News
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Contributes one catch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Makes two receptions Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Records one catch Week 5•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Notches another reception•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Manages one catch again•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Makes one catch Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...