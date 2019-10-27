Clay secured all three of his targets for 88 yards in the Cardinals' 31-9 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

A big chunk of Clay's surprising yardage haul came on a game-high 47-yard grab on Arizona's first drive. The veteran tight end typically is a minimal part of the offense, and even on Sunday, he logged only three looks overall. Therefore, Clay's breakout is very likely an outlier that he'd be challenged to replicate against the 49ers in a Week 9 Thursday night matchup.