Clay caught one of two targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 38-24 win versus the Browns.

Clay's sole connection with Kyler Murray got the Cardinals on the doorstep of the end zone, which Kenyan Drake used to record his second of four touchdowns on the day from one yard out. On the team's next possession, Murray looked Clay's way again but instead threw the ball into the waiting arms of Cleveland linebacker Mack Wilson. For the season, coach Kliff Kingsbury continues to toggle between Clay and Maxx Williams at tight end, with the former getting 397 offensive snaps to the latter's 407 (of 928). The results have been modest, at best, for Clay: 17 receptions (on 23 targets) for 221 yards and one TD.