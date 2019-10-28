Clay (back) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Clay is coming off his best performance of the season with three catches for 88 yards in Sunday's loss to the Saints. He may have tweaked something in the contest, as Clay wouldn't have been at full speed if the Cardinals held a practice. The 30-year-old tight end has a short timetable to get healthy with Thursday's matchup against the 49ers on deck.