Cardinals' Charles Clay: Surfaces on injury report
Clay (back) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Clay is coming off his best performance of the season with three catches for 88 yards in Sunday's loss to the Saints. He may have tweaked something in the contest, as Clay wouldn't have been at full speed if the Cardinals held a practice. The 30-year-old tight end has a short timetable to get healthy with Thursday's matchup against the 49ers on deck.
More News
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Season-high yardage tally in loss•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Contributes one catch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Makes two receptions Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Records one catch Week 5•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Notches another reception•
-
Cardinals' Charles Clay: Manages one catch again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...