Cardinals' Charles Clay: Targeted once in tie
Clay caught a single pass for a five-yard gain during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Lions.
Though atop the depth chart, Clay ended Sunday trailing backup Maxx Williams in offensive snaps, 22 to 14. Neither total was particularly impressive, nor were their combined two targets for 20 total yards. One game of the Kliff Kingsbury era is far too small a sample size to judge and the offense certainly hit its stride in the fourth quarter and overtime, but the Cardinals used four-receiver sets at an enormous clip. If that continues, Clay's value would be diluted no matter whether he plays ahead of or behind Williams.
