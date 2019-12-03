Cardinals' Charles Clay: Targeted twice Week 13
Clay corralled both of his targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams.
After failing to make a mark in the box score for the first time this season Week 11, Clay emerged from the Cardinals' bye with his third multi-catch performance of the year. He even was on the receiving end of the team's longest play from scrimmage, a 23-yard reception in the first quarter. Because he continues to split TE work with Maxx Williams -- 331 versus 335 (of 807) offensive snaps for the season -- Clay isn't set up to be a consistent contributor to the offense.
