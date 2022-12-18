Washington (chest) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
After missing 11 out of the Cardinals' first 13 contests this season due to a nagging chest issue, Washington is now slated to limit his consecutive absence streak to just two games. He'll likely serve primarily as a special-teams contributor this weekend versus Denver.
More News
-
Cardinals' Charles Washington: Out Monday•
-
Cardinals' Charles Washington: Chest issue resurfaces•
-
Cardinals' Charles Washington: Ready for season debut•
-
Cardinals' Charles Washington: Designated to return from IR•
-
Cardinals' Charles Washington: Heads to IR•
-
Cardinals' Charles Washington: Dealing with chest injury•