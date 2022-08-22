Washington has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's preseason game against the Ravens due to a chest injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Washington recorded two solo tackles in the first half of Sunday's matchup, but he was ruled out shortly before halftime. His final chance to suit up during the preseason will be Saturday against the Titans.
More News
-
Cardinals' Charles Washington: Re-ups with Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Charles Washington: Returns from injured reserve•
-
Cardinals' Charles Washington: Designated to return•
-
Cardinals' Charles Washington: Lands on IR•
-
Cardinals' Charles Washington: Won't return Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Charles Washington: Off COVID-19 list, back practicing•