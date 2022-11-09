Arizona designated Washington (chest) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Washington has been on IR since the beginning of September due to a chest injury, but with the move, Arizona opens up a 21-day window for the safety to be added to the active roster. However, if Washington isn't activated within the timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the season.
