Washington (groin) is active for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
Washington will add crucial depth at safety with Jalen Thompson (ankle) and Deionte Thompson (COVID-19 list) ruled out. He last played meaningful defensive snaps in Week 4, recording four tackles and a pass breakup over 32 snaps. The 27-year-old is in store for a similar workload behind starters Budda Baker and Chris Banjo.
