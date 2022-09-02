The Cardinals placed Washington (chest) on injured reserve Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Washington suffered the chest injury during the Cardinals' second preseason game and will now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. The 29-year-old safety has appeared in 34 games over the past three seasons in Arizona, operating mostly on special teams.
