Washington (chest) is inactive Monday against the Patriots, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Washington missed the first nine weeks of the season due to the injury. Then after playing two consecutive games the 29-year-old aggravated the injury, and he hasn't played since Week 11 against the 49ers. Primarily a special teams contributor, Washington's absence shouldn't impact the team's defense. He'll work to return Week 15 against the Broncos.