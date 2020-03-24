Play

Washington signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Despite battling a shoulder injury, Washington suited up in 12 games for the Cardinals in 2019, making seven tackles (six solo). The 27-year-old played all 211 snaps exclusively on special teams last season, and he's expected to perform a similar role in 2020 should he make the roster.

