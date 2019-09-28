Play

Washington (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

No surprise here, as Washington was unable to participate in practice all week. He sustained a shoulder injury in last week's loss to the Panthers. Buried on the depth chart, his absence is not likely to be felt by the Cardinals' defense.

