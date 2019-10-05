Play

Washington (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Unable to practice all week, Washington's status is not surprising. The absence will mark his second straight since injuring his shoulder in Week 3. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 6 versus the Falcons.

