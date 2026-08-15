Cardinals' Chase Bisontis: Suffers torn MCL

Bisontis (knee) tore his MCL during Thursday night's preseason game against the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The rookie second-rounder was potentially ready to usurp the starting right guard role from Isaiah Adams. Bisontis will have surgery next week and may miss his entire rookie season as he recovers from the injury. While there is a chance for the 22-year-old to return before the end of the season, the Cardinals' offensive line will take a hit for most of 2026 at the minimum.