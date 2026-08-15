Cardinals' Chase Bisontis: To be placed on IR

Head coach Mike LaFleur said Saturday that Bisontis (knee) will be placed on injured reserve, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bisontis tore the MCL in his left knee during the Cardinals' preseason win over the Raiders on Thursday. His impending placement on injured reserve will end his season, and the rookie second-rounder will shift his focus toward rehab and being fully healthy for the start of the 2027 campaign. Isaiah Adams is poised to serve as the Cardinals' starter at right guard in Bisontis' absence.