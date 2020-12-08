Edmonds recorded six carries for 28 yards and two catches (on six targets) for 15 yards during Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Rams.

As the Cardinals have become increasingly pass-heavy during their current three-game losing streak, Edmonds' target count has experienced an appreciable boost (five targets per game during that stretch, versus 3.6 prior to that point). Still, he's recorded two of his four lowest receiving yardage totals in that span. Due to the game script dictating more passing, though, Edmonds earned more offensive snaps than starting running back Kenyan Drake -- 37-29 -- and the former also reeled off a 54-yard kick return that helped set up Arizona's final TD of the day. As long as Drake is healthy, Edmonds will find it difficult to reach 10 touches per game (he's done it three times in 11 games with Drake active).