Edmonds (hip) is active for Sunday's road game versus the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

When available and serving as Kenyan Drake's direct backup this season, Edmonds has averaged 8.8 touches for 56.1 yards from scrimmage while scoring five TDs across 13 games. The potential exists for Edmonds to be inhibited by the hip injury that kept him off the practice field during the week. If that happens, whatever he's unable to handle likely will shift to Drake and (to a lesser extent) D.J. Foster.