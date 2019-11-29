Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Avoids Week 13 designation
Edmonds (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals listed Edmonds as a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day, clearing the way for him to return to game action after a four-week hiatus. He'll rejoin an Arizona backfield that looks quite different from the last time he was healthy, as trade-deadline pickup Kenyan Drake has since taken over as the lead option. With Drake expected to garner the starting nod again in Week 13, Edmonds and David Johnson will vie for the primary backup duties.
