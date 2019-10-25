Edmonds could get the start Sunday in New Orleans, with fellow running back David Johnson (ankle) viewed as a game-time decision, ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports.

Johnson technically was active for last week's 27-21 win over the Giants, but he was limited to three snaps while Edmonds racked up 150 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. With backfield reinforcements now on hand in the form of Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner, the Cardinals can put Johnson on their inactive list if he doesn't look healthy before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The situation will be far more difficult to decipher if Johnson is declared active.