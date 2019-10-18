Edmonds is the only healthy running back on the Cardinals' roster, with David Johnson (ankle) listed as questionable and D.J. Foster (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson is considered a game-time decision, with coach Kliff Kingsbury sounding less than optimistic when he spoke to the media Friday afternoon. If Johnson lands on the inactive list before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Edmonds likely will handle a three-down role in a fast-paced offense that seemed to hit its stride the past couple weeks. The Cardinals would need to sign another running back in that scenario, potentially calling up Justin Davis from the practice squad. Meanwhile, the Giants have given up the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs, including 33 catches for 347 yards on 36 targets (9.6 YPT).