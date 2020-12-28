Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Edmonds (hip) is "day-to-day," Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Edmonds was forced out of Saturday's loss to the 49ers due to a hip injury, and he entered the contest with both ankle and knee issues. If Edmonds can't go against the Rams in Week 17, D.J. Foster will operate as the backup to Kenyan Drake.

