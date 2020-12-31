Edmonds (hip) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Edmonds has been tending to multiple injuries over the past few weeks, with Week 17 prep being hindering by a hip issue. He managed one limited session last week before being active this past Saturday versus the 49ers, but he lasted just 16 snaps before departing in the first half, ending his day with two catches (on three targets) for 18 yards. Kenyan Drake took on a larger workload (52 offensive snaps, 20 touches) in Edmonds' stead, while D.J. Foster saw his most significant run of the season (17 such plays, one carry). If Edmonds is unable to go Week 17 against the Rams, the Cardinals likely will have a similar breakdown of work between Drake and Foster.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Won't return to Saturday's game•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Leaves with hip injury•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Suiting up Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Takes questionable tag into weekend•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: No practice yet this week•