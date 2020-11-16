Edmonds carried the ball eight times for 56 yards and caught all three of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 32-30 win over the Bills.

Despite the return of Kenyan Drake to the lineup, Edmonds still saw double-digit touches and put together a productive afternoon. The duo will likely continue to share the load in the Cardinals' backfield in Week 11 against a porous Seahawks defense that just gave up three rushing TDs to the Rams.