Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Elevates to full participant
Edmonds (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Edmonds may have taken the final step in his recovery from a hamstring injury with his elevation to all activity. If he puts and end to a three-game absence Sunday against the Rams, he'll rejoin a backfield currently led by Kenyan Drake. Since Drake arrived in Arizona from Miami in Week 9, he's dominated the reps out of the backfield, seeing 57 touches to David Johnson's six while Edmonds was absent.
