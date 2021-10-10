Edmonds (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Cardinals officially listed Edmonds as questionable after he returned to a limited practice Friday, in the wake of missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. Confirmation of Edmonds' status will arrive upon the release of inactives ahead of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but it he ends up limited or out versus San Francisco, James Conner would be in line for added backfield work in Week 5.
