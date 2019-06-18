Edmonds is confident he'll have a regular role in the Cardinals offense in his second season, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports. "Me and Dave are definitely pushing for (two-back looks)," Edmonds said during OTAs. "It opens up his dynamic ability and mine as well. Whether it's two-back sets or Dave in the slot, me in the slot, it doesn't really matter."

Edmonds is referencing backfield mate and 2016 All-Pro David Johnson, who has averaged 94.5 yards from scrimmage per game and scored 42 offensive touchdowns in 49 regular-season appearances. Clearly a bell cow, Johnson's noted ability as a receiver allows him to line up just about anywhere in the formation, whether its out of the backfield, in the slot or outside. This versatility should give Edmonds, a 2018 fourth-round pick, more chances to get on the field this fall. In a dreadful offense last season, he managed 311 scrimmage yards and two TDs on 80 touches, numbers that should increase with a corresponding boost in offensive snaps within new coach Kliff Kingbury's scheme.