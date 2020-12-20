Edmonds (ankle), who is listed as questionable, "plans to play" Sunday against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter also noted the 24-year-old still needs to test things out in pregame warmups, so it appears he's more of a game-time decision as previously indicated by Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. Edmonds has played more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the past two games, but his production has been limited with 13 carries for 60 yards and six catches for 36 yards. Kenyan Drake is poised to lead Arizona's run game again Sunday and could be more involved in the passing game should Edmonds be unavailable.