Edmonds has some competition for backfield reps after the Cardinals drafted Eno Benjamin in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Edmonds could feel some heat for reps behind starter Kenyan Drake, who received the transition tag this offseason and is in talks with the Cardinals on a long-term contract. As evidence, Edmonds only received two touches in the five games in which both he and Drake were on the roster during the 2019 campaign. Additionally, Edmonds has averaged just 24.8 yards from scrimmage per game in 29 pro appearances, while Benjamin accrued 3,335 yards from scrimmage over his final two seasons at Arizona State.