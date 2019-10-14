Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Finds end zone again
Edmonds carried the ball five times for 34 yards and caught both his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-33 win over the Falcons.
Touches were limited for the Cardinals' No. 2 RB with David Johnson handling his usual workload despite the sore back he was dealing with during the week, but Edmonds once again made the most of his opportunities and found the end zone for the second straight week. The second-year player is proving to be a big-play option for Kyler Murray, but unless Johnson is forced to miss time, Edmonds' fantasy ceiling will be capped.
