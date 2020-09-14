Edmonds carried six times for 26 yards while catching three of five targets for 19 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-20 win over the 49ers.
Edmonds didn't do much on the ground outside of a 20-yard gain, but he did manage to get his team on the board with a 10-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter. The production was likely a pleasant surprise for Edmonds' fantasy managers, as he wasn't expected to play much of a role in this one given the team's other offensive weapons. He remains a worthy backup to Kenyan Drake, but he seems unlikely to produce bankable fantasy numbers in next Sunday's home matchup against Washington.
