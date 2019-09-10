Edmonds had a five-yard carry during Sunday's 27-27 tie with Detroit. He was targeted once, but was unable to make the catch.

One carry and one target is not a great start and the timing of both paint an even less rosy picture. Edmonds' lone target came on a short pass facing third and long late in the second quarter. His lone carry was on the final play of the first half, allowing the clock to run out. Edmonds didn't get a lot of work as David Johnson's backup in 2018 and now the Cardinals are running their offense with more four-receiver sets and a quarterback who is himself a threat to run the ball. Edmonds is unlikely to get enough touches on any given week to be a fantasy factor.