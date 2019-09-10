Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Gains five yards in opener
Edmonds had a five-yard carry during Sunday's 27-27 tie with Detroit. He was targeted once, but was unable to make the catch.
One carry and one target is not a great start and the timing of both paint an even less rosy picture. Edmonds' lone target came on a short pass facing third and long late in the second quarter. His lone carry was on the final play of the first half, allowing the clock to run out. Edmonds didn't get a lot of work as David Johnson's backup in 2018 and now the Cardinals are running their offense with more four-receiver sets and a quarterback who is himself a threat to run the ball. Edmonds is unlikely to get enough touches on any given week to be a fantasy factor.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Nabs two catches Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Minimal work in preseason opener•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Increasing profile in practice•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Expects more frequent role in 2019•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Notches 311 scrimmage yards•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Garners five touches in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 RB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Trust Pats WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 TE Preview: More options
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including projections,...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...