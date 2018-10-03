Edmonds ran the ball three times for a single yard during Sunday's 20-17

Edmonds has seen his touches and and yardage decrease each week since his eight-touch, 48-yard season debut. The Cardinals' offense has improved, but still ranks near the bottom of the league. All the while, Edmonds has seen his role in the offense decrease. The Cardinals next take on a middle-of-the-road 49ers run defense, but Edmonds hasn't shown nearly enough to pay him much attention.

