Edmonds ran for 20 yards on four carries and added a one-yard reception during Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Rams.

Edmonds has now recorded at least five touches in five of his last six games, averaging a respectable 4.2 yards per carry during that span. A two-touchdown explosion in Week 13 aside, the rookie has been quiet for much of the season -- a product of playing on a woeful offense behind a quality do-it-all back in David Johnson. The season ends Sunday against a Seattle defense that held Edmonds to one yard on three carries in a Week 4 loss.