Edmonds has been joined in the Cardinals backfield by James Conner, whom the organization signed Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

After Kenyan Drake was allowed to explore free agency, eventually linking up with the Raiders, Edmonds was the highest profile holdover among Arizona's running backs before this acquisition. At 6-foot-1, 233 pounds, Conner has the stature of an early-down and short-yardage option, but Edmonds has two years of experience in coach Kliff Kingsbury's system, which has resulted in 4.8 YPC on 157 rushes, 65 catches on 88 targets and 10 total touchdowns in 29 games. The Cardinals still may add another RB during the upcoming draft, but Edmonds likely has the upper hand for more work between him and Conner considering the latter's injury history (he's played 50 of a possible 64 contests).