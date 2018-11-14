Edmonds notched two carries for seven yards during Sunday's 26-14 loss at Kansas City.

Yet again, Edmonds did little more than spell David Johnson, who accounted for 183 yards from scrimmage and both of the Cardinals' touchdowns on the afternoon. To make matters worse, Edmonds wasn't the most productive reserve running back. That honor went to T.J. Logan, who hauled in both of his targets for 14 yards on three offensive snaps. Sure, Edmonds handled 17 such snaps, but his outlook appears barren due to the amount of volume taken on by Johnson.

